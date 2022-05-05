Guwahati: Aimed at speedy redressal of grievances of BSF pensioners and family pensioners, BSF Guwahati will organize “Pension Adalat” which will be held on 05th May 2022 from 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs at Frontier Headquarters BSF, Patgaon (Guwahati) for BSF Pensioners & Family Pensioners belonging to the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. All the pending issues related to pensions will be addressed expeditiously and suitable steps will be taken to sort out their problems.

Besides this, BSF is also conducting nationwide Pension Adalat at Jammu, Punjab, Guwahati and BSF Academy Tekanpur, Gwalior (MP). These courts are operated under the supervision of account officers (Pension Revision Cell), Pay and Account Division (PAD) and senior officials of various branches of force. Regional managers from State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank will also participate in Pension Adalat.

BSF is always committed and engaged in continuous coordination of all necessary schemes for welfare of the force members and retirees. Through these schemes, all the serving and retired force personnel are made aware of various welfare schemes and their problems and grievances if any are sorted out, on the spot.

These Pension Adalats have been organized at regular intervals since April 2013 in BSF. Last Pension Adalat was organized in July 2019 at Frontier Headquarters Guwahati.