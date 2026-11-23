A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan went missing after reportedly falling into the Barak River while attempting to intercept suspected buffalo smugglers along the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam's Cachar district. A search operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to trace the missing personnel.

The incident occurred at Harinagar in the Katigorah area during a night patrol along the international border. The missing jawan has been identified as K Venu, reportedly a native of Andhra Pradesh.

According to preliminary reports, the jawan was on night patrol with fellow BSF personnel when they noticed a suspected smuggling gang allegedly attempting to transport buffaloes to Bangladesh through the river route.

After spotting the suspected activity, Venu reportedly moved to intercept the smugglers. However, during the pursuit, he allegedly slipped into the Barak River and went missing.

Following the incident, SDRF teams launched a search operation in the river to locate the missing jawan. However, his whereabouts remained unknown at the time of filing this report.

Senior BSF officials also reached the spot and coordinated with the rescue teams as the search operation continued.

The incident took place along a sensitive stretch of the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district, where security personnel remain deployed to prevent cross-border smuggling and other illegal activities.