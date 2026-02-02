BSF opens fire on India–Bangladesh border in Assam, cow smuggler shot and injured

Tension prevailed along the India–Bangladesh international border in Assam after the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on a group of suspected cow smugglers in the Kukur Mara border area under Mankachar on February 1.

According to official sources, BSF personnel noticed a group of smugglers attempting to illegally transport cattle from Kukur Mara towards neighbouring Bangladesh. Despite repeated warnings and attempts by the BSF jawan to stop them, the smugglers allegedly tried to flee, forcing the personnel to open fire.

One cow smuggler was shot in the leg and sustained serious injuries in the firing. The injured person has been identified as Shahar Ali (26), son of Hikmat Ali, a resident of Kukur Mara Part-II village under Mankachar police station area.

Other smugglers involved in the incident managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness, sources said.

The injured smuggler was later taken for medical treatment. Security along the border has been intensified following the incident, and further investigation is underway to identify and nab the remaining members of the smuggling gang.

The incident once again highlights the persistent challenge of cattle smuggling along the porous India–Bangladesh border in lower Assam despite heightened vigil by security forces.