A tragic incident unfolded on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district after a wild elephant trampled a Border Security Force personnel to death on Indo-Bangladesh border.

The victim identified as Rajbir Singh, was serving as the Sub-Inspector of the No. 100 Battalion BSF. As per preliminary reports, Singh was at the BSF camp when the elephant attacked him on June 26.

Reports indicate that despite the sudden and ferocious nature of the attack, other BSF personnel managed to evade harm, narrowly escaping the aggressive elephant.

It is a developing story. More details are awaited.

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