The vigilant troops of BOP Boreralga 45 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF), who had the difficult task of covering the Brahmaputra channel in dense fog with low visibility, succeeded in seizing a significant number of buffaloes in South Salmara-Mankachar district.

The on-duty BSF troops confronted the suspicious movement after they noticed some covert activity by the suspected cattle smugglers along with a large number of cattle heads in the surrounding area of Boreralga Char and Khagrachar during the early hours of January 21, 2024.

The alleged cattle smugglers escaped after being confronted by jumping into the Brahmaputra river channel and taking advantage of dense fog. Nevertheless, the jawans of BSF surrounded the location and seized 17 cattle heads, all buffaloes valued at roughly Rs. 2.03 lakhs.

It is a significant accomplishment for the watchful and attentive troops of the 45 Battalion of BSF, since monitoring the entire riverine territory that is unfenced and covered with wild elephant grass is an extremely difficult and intimidating commitment.

Although these are riverine areas with dense fog that reduces visibility in the winter, both Boreralga Char and Khagrachar are notorious and full of challenges when it relates to cattle smuggling.