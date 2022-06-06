Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down an alleged smuggler in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, on Sunday.

The incident occurred after BSF officers noticed smugglers moving in the area.

"When the jawans sought to stop the smuggler, they were attacked with sharp weapons," according to official.

Initially, the troopers attempted to stop them using non-lethal weaponry. When one of the jawans sensed danger, he was forced to use his personal safety weapon and shoot the smuggler."

It should be noted that the smuggler's body has been recovered. Rohil Mandal has been identified as the suspect.

According to the officials, his body was handed over to the police.