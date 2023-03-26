The family members of BSF Woman Constable Dhitashree Rabha are seeking justice for her death under mysterious circumstances at Coochbehar in West Bengal. The 28-year-old constable hails from Kamrup district's Dakuapara village under Boko Police Station in Assam. She was attached to the BSF Coochbehar for the Karate Competition.

According to sources, Dhitashree joined the BSF in 2017 and was initially posted at Tura BSF camp in Meghalaya. She was later sent to Coochbehar for a Karate tournament.

On 21st March, Dhitashree's dead body was brought to her own house and was cremated at Boko. During her last rites, BSF gave her respect by firing in the air. However, Dhitashree's mother Leela Rabha and Dipshikha Rabha, her younger sister, believe that she did not commit suicide.

Dipshikha Rabha alleged that Dhitashree was murdered due to some conspiracy and the BSF wants to hide the truth. When they went to the BSF camp in Coochbehar where Dhitashree was staying, Dipshikha was shocked by how everything seemed to have been arranged. "They even didn't let us look at it properly in her room and other things," she claimed. Dipshikha suspects Dhitashree's boyfriend and an unknown man named Lawrence, who was also from BSF, for her murder.

Dhitashree's family, including her mother, younger sister, and other members, lodged an FIR in the Pundibari Police Station in Coochbehar. In the FIR, Leela Rabha alleged that her daughter's death was a case of premeditated murder and an attempt to give it the name of suicide. She also claimed that she saw injuries on her daughter's body in a photo taken from a very close up shot that went viral among their family members and village. In addition, Leela Rabha said that Dhitashree had mentioned Akshay Supekar, a BSF employee who wanted to maintain a relationship with her, and Lawrence, another BSF employee, who was giving various threats to her from time to time.

Meanwhile, leaders of the All Rabha Women Council (ARWC) visited Dhitashree's house and paid their condolences to the family on Saturday evening. Sabita Rabha, ARWC Boko unit's vice president, expressed concern that Assam's girls are not safe anywhere even after going to serve in the military.

The family members of Dhitashree Rabha are demanding a thorough investigation into her death to uncover the truth and bring the culprits to justice. They have also requested Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter.