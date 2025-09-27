BSNL officially launches Swadeshi 4G network nationwide, Assam CM joins inauguration from Kalakshetra

India entered a new era in its digital journey as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officially launched its government-owned “Swadeshi 4G Network” across the country. The landmark initiative aims to strengthen network connectivity nationwide while promoting indigenous technology, promising users faster and more reliable 4G services.



The grand inaugural ceremony took place at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, beginning with a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s legendary singer, the late Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the event, with his arrival set for 9:15 AM.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the network virtually, marking the rollout of India’s first fully indigenous 4G system. The launch event witnessed the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam’s IT Minister Keshab Mahanta, and several other distinguished dignitaries.



The “Swadeshi 4G Network” is expected to bridge connectivity gaps across urban and rural regions, contributing to the government’s vision of a self-reliant digital India.