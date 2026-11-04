Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 4 praised the coordination between Assam and West Bengal forest departments following the safe capture of BT1, a Royal Bengal tigress that strayed from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve into Assam.

Taking to X, Sarma described the operation as a commendable example of what inter-state coordination could achieve. He also appreciated the efforts of forest officials from both states, district administration, police personnel and local communities who worked together to ensure the animal's safety.

"The safe capture of BT1, the tigress from West Bengal, is a commendable example of what inter-state coordination can achieve," Sarma wrote.

"My appreciation to the forest teams of Assam and West Bengal, the district administration, police and local communities for coming together to ensure her safety. BT1 is safe and that is what matters most," he added.

The tigress was captured in Assam's Raimona National Park on Tuesday night after moving towards human settlements, officials said. She had been released into the wild at Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2 and subsequently travelled more than 100 km before reaching the Bodoland Territorial Region in Assam.

Assam Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the capture followed a coordinated operation involving forest teams from both states, with assistance from the district administration, police and local communities.

According to Baruah, BT1 had been moving through forested areas since October 23 before approaching human settlements in Kokrajhar district, prompting authorities to intervene to prevent potential risks to both the animal and residents.

He said forest officials from Assam and West Bengal worked together to track the tigress, monitor her movements and carry out the capture operation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Oraon said the tigress was in good health and her movements had been tracked using a radio collar. The West Bengal Forest Department is now preparing to bring her back to Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Oraon said authorities had initially allowed the tigress to move freely, hoping she would return through the Raimona or Bhutan forest corridor. However, her movement towards human settlements over the past two to three days prompted officials to initiate a rescue operation.

The operation was carried out after obtaining the necessary clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Oraon also acknowledged the Assam government's cooperation, saying joint teams from both states had cordoned off the area and monitored the situation.

"Forest personnel have been on alert since the tigress crossed the Sankosh River. The Assam government has been extremely cooperative from the beginning," he said.