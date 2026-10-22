BTC By-elections likely soon; final voter lists for three constituencies on November 30
The State Election Commission has begun preparing voter lists for three likely BTC by-elections. The schedule sets final publication for November 30, though polling dates remain unspecified.
- Draft electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on November 7
- The deadline for filing claims and objections is November 21
- Officials will dispose of all claims and objections by November 27
By-elections to three constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are expected to be held soon, with the State Election Commission issuing a notification for the preparation of voter lists for Kajalgaon, Darangajuli and Rowta constituencies.
According to the schedule, the draft electoral rolls for the three constituencies will be published on November 7, while the final voter lists will be published on November 30.
The last date for filing claims and objections has been set for November 21. All claims and objections are scheduled to be disposed of by November 27.
The voter list revision process is a key step ahead of the proposed by-elections in the three BTC constituencies. However, the dates for polling have not yet been specified in the information released by the State Election Commission.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today