By-elections to three constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are expected to be held soon, with the State Election Commission issuing a notification for the preparation of voter lists for Kajalgaon, Darangajuli and Rowta constituencies.

According to the schedule, the draft electoral rolls for the three constituencies will be published on November 7, while the final voter lists will be published on November 30.

The last date for filing claims and objections has been set for November 21. All claims and objections are scheduled to be disposed of by November 27.

The voter list revision process is a key step ahead of the proposed by-elections in the three BTC constituencies. However, the dates for polling have not yet been specified in the information released by the State Election Commission.