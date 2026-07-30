BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary launches ‘Chief Relief Fund’, appeals for public support

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on July 30 launched the “Chief Relief Fund” to provide financial assistance for healthcare, education, disaster relief and the welfare of people across the BTC region.

The fund was formally launched at the BTC Assembly Building in Kokrajhar shortly after the conclusion of the BTC Budget Session for the financial year 2026–27.

According to the BTC administration, the fund has been constituted to extend support to economically disadvantaged people, provide medical assistance, promote education and undertake relief and rehabilitation measures during disasters. The benefits will be available to people irrespective of religion, race, caste or language.

On the occasion, entrepreneur Md Ilias Ansari contributed Rs 5 lakh, while BTC Executive Member Lakhi Das donated Rs 1 lakh towards the newly launched fund.

Mohilary appealed to members of the public, organisations and well-wishers to contribute generously to the initiative for the larger welfare of people living in the BTC area.

People willing to donate can contribute through the fund’s official portal, while a dedicated helpline has also been made available for assistance and queries.