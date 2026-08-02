BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, MLA Sewli Mohilary complete Census 2027 self-enumeration, urge Assam residents to participate

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and MLA Sewli Mohilary on August 2 completed their self-enumeration for Census 2027 through the official online portal, marking the commencement of the nationwide Self-Enumeration facility under the first phase of the Census. They also appealed to the people of Assam to actively participate in the exercise.

Completing the process at his official residence, Mohilary described the Census as a crucial national exercise that forms the basis for evidence-based planning, equitable development and effective governance. He urged every eligible household to utilise the Self-Enumeration facility, calling it a simple, secure and convenient digital initiative that allows citizens to submit accurate household information from their homes.

MLA Sewli Mohilary also encouraged people to take part in the Census, saying accurate and timely information would strengthen transparent governance and improve the planning and implementation of welfare and development programmes.

The Self-Enumeration facility for the first phase of Census 2027 will remain open from August 2 to August 16, 2026. Citizens can complete the process by visiting the official Self-Enumeration portal, logging in through OTP verification, filling in the required household and family details, and securely preserving the generated Self-Enumeration (SE) ID.

The SE ID must be shared with the Census Enumerator during the House Listing and Housing Census, which will be conducted across Assam from August 17 to September 15, 2026, for verification of the submitted information.

The district administration appealed to all residents to participate actively in the Census and provide accurate information, stating that every citizen's contribution is vital for inclusive development and nation-building