BTC Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary dies allegedly by suicide in Assam’s Tamulpur

Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and elected representative from the 26th Darrangajuli constituency, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Kumarikata in Assam’s Tamulpur district on Wednesday, August 26 evening.

Narzary was reportedly found hanging at his residence. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the region, Narzary had represented the Darrangajuli constituency as a Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) for four consecutive terms.

His death has triggered grief among political leaders and supporters in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary expressed deep sorrow over Narzary’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sjt. Bijit Gwra Narzary, from 26 No. Darrangajuli, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council. His sudden passing is an irreparable loss to our community and public life,” Mohilary said.

“At this difficult hour, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Almighty give his family strength to bear this profound loss,” he added.

Further details regarding the circumstances of Narzary’s death are awaited.