BTC elections: Naba Sarania-led Gana Suraksha Party releases first list of candidates

The Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Addressing a press conference at Kokrajhar Press Club, GSP Chief and former Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania revealed the names of three candidates who will contest from different constituencies.

According to the announcement, Ghanshyam Das will contest from No. 23 Dihira Constituency, Mridul Das from No. 11 Baokhungri Constituency, and Bonamali Rabha from No. 4 Jamduar Constituency.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: No fundamentalists from Kerala, Mumbai, or Delhi will find shelter in Assam

Sarania further said that the party is planning to field candidates in about 15 to 16 constituencies across the BTC region. He confirmed that discussions are ongoing for a possible alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), adding that the GSP wants to be part of a government led by the BPF. “We want to see a ‘Senggel Engine Government’ in the BTC,” he remarked.

Former Kokrajhar MP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) president Naba Kumar Sarania has announced that he will contest in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Speaking to reporters today, Sarania said that as per the decision of his party’s executive body, he has been chosen to enter the BTC poll fray. He added that two constituencies—Fakiragram and Thuribari—have been shortlisted, and his candidature will be finalized from one of them.

“Our party’s executive committee has decided that I should contest the BTC elections. Accordingly, I have selected two constituencies, Fakiragram and Thuribari, from which I may contest,” Sarania stated.

The GSP chief also informed that the party’s second list of candidates will be released on July 23.