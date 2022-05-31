BTC Executive Member(EM) Wilson Hasda along with MLA Joyonto Basumatary and EM Gautam Das addressed a press meet to clarify the fake allegations made by Bodoland Peoples' Front(BPF) leaders regarding no developmental works in Pramod Boro led UPPL governments rule.

Notably, BPF leaders in a press meet alleged that the UPPL government has failed to run the BTR government. Also, has failed to fulfill the promises they made. Speaking about the Koklabari constituency, they said no developmental works have been done to date.

To clarify the allegations, on Monday, a team from the current government addressed a press meet to inform the public of Kokalbari as well as BTR and Assam that the allegations are all fake and it is a propaganda of the BPF government to mislead the common masses and convert their vote to BPF in the upcoming