BTC passes landmark land and revenue bill amid opposition walkout

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Thursday introduced and passed the BTC Land and Revenue Regulation (Application, Adoption and Modification) Bill, 2025 during a special session of the BTC Legislative Assembly held at Bodofa Nwgwr.

The bill, tabled by Executive Member for Land and Revenue Ranjit Basumatary, aims to overhaul the land governance framework across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Designed to modernise administrative processes, the legislation introduces structured mechanisms for land acquisition, digital land registration, and the protection of indigenous land rights.

“This bill reflects our commitment to responsible governance, land security, and modernisation of revenue systems. It ensures both development and the protection of the rights of the local population,” said Basumatary while addressing the media after presenting the bill.

Key provisions of the bill include:

Clear Guidelines for Land Acquisition: It lays down lawful procedures for requisitioning land for public purposes, ensuring fair compensation and legal safeguards.



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Digital Application and Registration: The bill proposes an integrated digital system for land use applications, registrations, and transfers to improve transparency and efficiency.

Adoption of Best Practices: Provisions allow for selective adoption and modification of Assam’s Land and Revenue Regulations to suit the unique needs of the BTR.

Protection of Indigenous Rights: Strong safeguards are embedded to prevent land alienation in tribal belts and blocks.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism: A quasi-judicial authority will be established to resolve disputes related to land and compensation.

While the ruling council hailed the bill as a progressive step, its swift passage sparked controversy. The Opposition, led by MCLA Derhasad Basumatary, staged a walkout in protest, alleging a lack of deliberation.

“It’s a crucial bill, but it was introduced and passed in such a short time that no proper discussion was allowed in the House. We cannot accept such an undemocratic procedure,” the opposition leader stated.

Despite the protest, the bill was passed by a majority voice vote.

If implemented effectively, the BTC Land and Revenue Regulation, 2025 is expected to transform land administration in BTR, striking a balance between development imperatives and the protection of indigenous rights.