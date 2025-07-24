BTC Polls 2025: Assam SEC reviews Kokrajhar preparedness, emphasises coordination and fairness

A crucial review meeting to assess the preparedness for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections 2025 was held today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kokrajhar.

The meeting was chaired by Ranjan Sarma, the State Election Commissioner of Assam, in the presence of Gitartha Baruah, Secretary, Assam State Election Commission.

The high-level session witnessed the participation of senior officials from the district and police administration, including Inspector General of Police (BTR) Vivek Raj Singh, Kokrajhar DC Masanda M. Pertin, SP Pushparaj Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhram Aditya Bora, Election Officer Keshabanda Taid, along with all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Executive Magistrates.

During the meeting, the Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the current pace of preparations and appreciated the timely publication of the Draft Electoral Rolls. He reiterated the significance of meticulous planning, inter-agency synergy, and strict adherence to election guidelines to ensure free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the BTC elections.

A detailed review of the preparedness at all 912 polling stations spread across 12 BTC constituencies in Kokrajhar district was undertaken. Special attention was given to nine polling stations designated as ‘sensitive’ based on trends and incidents reported during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The session also focused on the training, deployment, and logistics for the approximately 4,378 polling personnel and sector officers who will be engaged in the election process. Plans for the establishment of distribution and collection centres—one hub for every 10 to 12 polling stations in Parbatjhora and Gossaigaon areas—were also discussed to ensure smooth execution of polling day operations.

The State Election Commissioner emphasised the need for transparent communication with the public and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct once the election dates are formally notified. He also stressed that the security and integrity of the voting process must be prioritised, particularly in areas previously marked by sensitivity or unrest.

With Kokrajhar being a crucial district in the Bodoland Territorial Region, today’s meeting marked a significant step in bolstering confidence among officials and setting a clear roadmap for the months ahead.