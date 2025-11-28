BTC reallocates portfolios for deputy chief and EMs to streamline governance, check list

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) issued a fresh notification partially modifying its earlier order from October 14, 2025, and announced a revised allocation of departments among the Deputy Chief and Executive Members (EMs).

The reallocation aims to enhance administrative efficiency and improve public service delivery across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary will continue to oversee several key departments, including PWD, Panchayat & Rural Development, Finance, TA (WPT & BC), IBA, GAD, MCLAD, Soil Conservation, along with all other portfolios not assigned to any EM.

As per the updated notification, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary has been entrusted with the Agriculture department. EM Mritunjoy Narzary will handle Transport, while Moon Moon Brahma has been assigned Urban Development along with Industries & Commerce. Education will remain under EM Rabiram Narzary, and Health & Family Welfare under EM Derhasat Basumatary.

Social Welfare continues with EM Prakash Basumatary, and Forest & Wildlife with EM Paniram Brahma. EM Dhiraj Borgoyary has been given charge of Excise and Tourism, while EM Begum Akhtara Ahmed will oversee PHE and Handloom & Textiles. Augustus Tigga has been allocated Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, along with Dairy Development.

Irrigation and Library Services have been assigned to EM Ganesh Kachary, whereas Land Revenue & Disaster Management and Sports & Youth Welfare will be handled by EM Lwmshrao Daimary. EM Fresh Muchahari has received a broad portfolio comprising Water Resources, Market & Fair, Cultural Affairs, and Cinema & Theatre.

Council officials said the revised allocation reflects BTC’s ongoing efforts to streamline departmental functioning and ensure focused governance across sectors.