BTC region witnessing unprecedented development under PM Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 13 said the Bodoland Territorial Region has witnessed “unprecedented development and progress” in the past five years, crediting the transformation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord.

Addressing a gathering in Kokrajhar during a programme where the Prime Minister virtually launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 4,615 crore, Sarma said several major infrastructure initiatives are being rolled out to strengthen connectivity and accelerate development across Assam, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Council area.

Sarma said the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the construction and upgradation of 69 roads covering about 917 kilometres across 34 districts under the state government’s Asom Mala 3.0 scheme, involving an investment of Rs 3,258 crore. The project also includes the construction of 37 bridges, with several of the roads located in the BTC region.

He further said foundation stones were laid for four flyovers and two bridges in the BTC region at a cost of Rs 1,101 crore. According to the Chief Minister, the flyovers will be constructed at Gossaigaon Chariali on DK Road, Balajan Tiniali, Debargaon Junction and Titaguri on the Jwhwlao–Dwimalu road.

Sarma also highlighted the railway sector initiatives announced during the programme, including the foundation stone for a Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop at Bansbari to be set up at a cost of Rs 256 crore under the Ministry of Railways.

He added that work on a new railway line connecting Gelephu in Bhutan with Kokrajhar is expected to begin soon, which he said would further strengthen cross-border connectivity and economic opportunities for the region.

Referring to the Bodo Peace Accord signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Sarma said the agreement has played a crucial role in bringing stability and enabling development initiatives in Bodoland.

The Chief Minister also said the Prime Minister has shown consistent interest in promoting the cultural identity of the Bodo community. Recalling Modi’s visit to Guwahati in January, Sarma said the Prime Minister had appreciated the traditional Bagurumba dance and shared videos of the performance on social media, helping showcase Bodo culture to a global audience.

Sarma further said the Prime Minister had installed a statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in New Delhi and named a road after the Bodo leader as a mark of respect to the community.

Due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister addressed the public gathering in Kokrajhar virtually from Guwahati, where he also flagged off three trains — the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express and the Narengi–Agartala Express.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined the programme virtually, while several state ministers and leaders, including BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, attended the public meeting at the Greenfield venue in Kokrajhar.