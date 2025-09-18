BTR accelerating with trade, training and transformation: Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia

With the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) set to go to polls on September 22, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign, focusing on youth empowerment and employment opportunities in the region. Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, while addressing people on Wednesday, September 17 said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the youth of BTR have been given new avenues to grow and prosper.

“Bodoland is accelerating with trade, training, and transformation. Our youth are thriving. Over 20,097 young people have already been trained in diverse skills and thousands have found employment. We are committed to building a developed and self-reliant BTR,” Saikia said.

According to Saikia, in the past four years, 15 new trades with 22 units have been launched in BTR, all upgraded as per National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms. These efforts are aimed at aligning local skills with national standards, ensuring that the youth can find opportunities not only within BTR but also across India.

He highlighted that more than 20,000 young people across the region have been trained in different sectors, with the government setting a target to skill 50,000 youths in the near future. Importantly, 4,680 candidates have already been certified under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) in trades like electrician, plumber, mason, and farmer. “This recognition gives formal value to their existing skills and opens doors to better jobs and wages,” Saikia explained.

The skill development programs have also extended into agriculture and allied activities. A total of 1,723 young people across the five districts of BTR have been trained in piggery, goat and sheep farming, and fish seed growing. These training programs are directly linked to the rural economy, helping families to improve their income while also strengthening the local supply chain.

In addition, placement-linked training programs have benefitted more than 1,800 youths in trades such as tailoring, floriculture, and food services. These sectors, Saikia said, have high demand both in rural towns and urban centres, creating steady livelihood opportunities. A group of 75 candidates have even been trained in heavy vehicle and JCB driving along with mechanical operations, giving them a chance to work in construction and transportation projects, both within Assam and beyond.