BTR delegation meets Amit Shah, seeks fulfilment of key demands before 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

A high-level delegation from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), led by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro and senior leaders of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to press for a set of crucial demands ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

According to sources, one of the delegation's key appeals was for the release of six cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), including senior leader Ranjan Daimary, before the 2026 polls. The Union Home Minister reportedly assured the delegation that the matter would be looked into with appropriate steps taken for their release.

In addition, the delegation urged Shah to ensure the introduction and passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Bill contains provisions relating to Clause 4.3 of the BTR Accord, which the Bodo leadership considers pivotal to fulfilling commitments made under the historic peace agreement signed in 2020.

Financial devolution under Article 280 to the BTR was also discussed. The leaders insisted that necessary fiscal arrangements be implemented to empower the autonomous region economically and administratively.

Further, the delegation demanded the inclusion of additional villages from Biswanath and Sonitpur districts into the BTR, stating that several Bodo-majority areas continue to lie outside the territorial boundary. The delegation also called for hill district status to be granted to the Bodo-Kachari population in Karbi Anglong district. In the same breath, they urged the Union government to consider recognition of the Karbi community under the Scheduled Tribe (Plains) category.

Importantly, the BTR leadership clarified that their demands are not linked to the upcoming BTR elections, but are long-standing issues that need resolution ahead of the 2026 state elections in Assam. They emphasized that addressing these matters is critical for ensuring long-term peace and honouring the provisions of the BTR Accord.