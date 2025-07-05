BTR’s future bright under Assam CM’s vision: Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia reaffirmed the party's unwavering commitment to the development and long-term peace of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tamulpur.

The meeting focused on accelerating key infrastructure projects, enhancing public services, and addressing concerns at the grassroots level. Participating in the discussions, Saikia expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his continued focus on the BTR region.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are working with renewed energy for the betterment of BTR. I thank him for his continued support and vision,” said Saikia.

One of the key highlights of the day was the Chief Minister’s interaction with representatives of 62 Dong-Bandh Committees. These local governance bodies presented a range of community issues, to which Dr. Sarma assured prompt and appropriate responses. Saikia praised this engagement, noting it reflected the government’s deep-rooted respect for grassroots institutions.

In another significant development, Saikia accompanied the Chief Minister in inaugurating the new BJP District Office in Tamulpur. Terming it a proud milestone, he said the new facility would serve as a vital hub for party workers and public coordination.

“This is a significant step for our organisation. Our karyakartas now have a dedicated space to meet, work, and serve the people more effectively,” Saikia added.

He also acknowledged the role of dedicated BJP workers in expanding the party’s footprint across BTR, emphasizing the party’s inclusive development approach across all sectors—from roads and healthcare to education and peacebuilding.

“Our progress is only possible because of the tireless efforts of grassroots karyakartas. We will continue to stand by them and the people of BTR,” he concluded.a