A delegation of five members from the All India Buddhist Forum, hailing from West Bengal, organized a meeting on October 8 at the Arya Mitra Buddha Vihar in Kunwaripather, situated under Tinsukia District. The gathering saw turnout of more than 500 members of the Buddhist community.

The meeting was presided over by Gyanopal Mahathera, the President of All Assam Buddha Mahasabha, with Sibu Talukdar, the Convenor, elucidating the aims and objectives of the gathering.

Akash Lama, the General Secretary of the All India Buddhist Forum, addressed the assembly and unveiled the primary goal of the meeting. He announced that on November 26th, a peace rally will be conducted in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, where over 10 lakh members of the Buddhist community from across the country are expected to participate.

Lama expressed concern over the composition of the Buddha Gaya Trust Managing Committee (BTMC), highlighting that out of the nine committee members, only four belong to the Buddhist community. He deemed this a significant injustice and urged the Buddhist community of Tinsukia District to join the peace rally on November 26th in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

The meeting also featured the presence of influential figures within the Buddhist community, including Shangey Shasti, Convenor of the All India Buddhist Forum; Jembo Lama, President of the All India Buddhist Forum; K B Lama, President of Tamang Sahitya Sabha; and Subhash Baruah, Chairman of the Federation of Barua Buddhist Welfare Association of Assam. These leaders and representatives added their voices to the call for participation in the forthcoming peace rally stating the importance of collective action for the betterment of the Buddhist community.