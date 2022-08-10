A 42-year-old Buddhist monk has been detained by police on suspicion of using fake documents to get Indian citizenship and residing at the Buddha Mandir in Tinsukia Town, Assam.

According to his documents, which proved to be bogus, the accused, Ratonshree Bikhu alias Rahul Barua, is allegedly a resident of the Dhalai district in Tripura.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Tinsukia Office-in-Charge Pragjyoti Buragohain stated that the accused has identified himself as a Bangladeshi national but the police cannot give confirmation on the person’s statement as the documents are still under verification.

“We have detained the accused this morning on the grounds of the Election Commission's report, which indicates that the voter card the accused submitted is a fake one”, the OC added.

The monk was arrested in connection with Tinsukia PS Case No 738/2022 U/S 120B/ 466/468/471 ,R/W Sec 14 ( A ) ( b ) The Foreigner Act 1946 , R / W Sec 3 of Passport ( Entry into India ) Act 1920 , R / W Rule 6 of Passport ( Entry into India ) Rule 1950.