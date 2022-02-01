NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament today. She announced the allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for development initiatives in the northeast.

The new reforms "will enable livelihood activities for youth and women" in the Northeast.

"PM development initiatives for North East will be implemented for the North Eastern Council... This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women... This scheme is not a substitute for the existing Centre or State schemes," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2022.

Meanwhile, the spectrum auction for 5G roll out will be conducted in FY23.

Telecom companies have already initiated the trials for 5G services in India.

Bharti Airtel has successfully conducted India's first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia, on the outskirts of Kolkata.