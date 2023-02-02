Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Modi government’s last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. In her 84-minute speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of policies for different sectors starting from education, auto, and infrastructure to defense. Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, Sitharaman announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. She added that the new tax regime will now be the default tax regime.



Calling it a pro-corporate budget, President, Assam Trinamool Congress Ripun Bora Budget benefits only the big industrialists and tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation and price-rise. He said that the budget would fulfil the interests of rich people. He further claimed that the common man has been ignored in the budget. He said that there is no solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment.



He said that the taxes have been increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes and subsidies and further added there was no mention of farmers, employment and youth in the budget.



Earlier in the day , addressing media in Guwahati Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his appreciation for the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that he Budget 2023 in Amrit Kaal is truly historic. He said that the budget will strengthen the economic fundamentals of a resurgent New India," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added that, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has undergone a transformational journey in socio-economic and spiritual aspects, resulting in the Per Capita Income more than doubling since 2014. India, once listed among the 'fragile 5' in 2013, is now one of the fastest growing economies in 2023."

Sarma also expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister for nearly doubling the allocation for Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), aimed at revitalizing infrastructure growth in North Eastern States, and praised the budget's focus on tribal and indigenous communities through schemes like PM-PVTG for last-mile development.

The Assam Chief Minister praised the budget, stating that it aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" (Development for all with the support of all) and will have a beneficial impact on various segments of society, including entrepreneurs, farmers, women, youth, elders, children, and marginalized groups.