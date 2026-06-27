Budget constraints prevent 100% cotton school uniforms in Assam: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on June 27 said that financial constraints within the Education Department have made it difficult for the government to provide 100 per cent cotton school uniforms to students.

Responding to concerns raised by students and parents over the high polyester content in school uniforms, Pegu said the current fabric composition contains 70 per cent polyester and 30 per cent cotton.

He explained that reducing the proportion of polyester and increasing the cotton content would significantly raise the cost of the uniforms.

"As the percentage of polyester decreases, the cost of the uniforms increases. For that, we need a higher budget," the minister said.

On the issue of free admissions in colleges and universities, Pegu stated that the government has already released 90 per cent of the required funds to higher educational institutions before the Assembly session.

He added that the remaining 10 per cent of the funds will be released after the Budget is passed in the Assembly.