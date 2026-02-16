Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly begins amid Congress protest over Zubeen Garg case

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on February 16, amid protests by Congress legislators demanding justice for late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The four-day session marks the final sitting of the current Assembly term before the upcoming elections.

Congress MLAs staged a demonstration seeking a fast-track trial in connection with Garg’s death on September 19, 2025. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia stated that the matter is currently before the court and should not be politicised, adding that the singer’s family has requested speedy judicial proceedings.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika outlined the session agenda, stating that the Governor would deliver the customary address on the first day, followed by discussions. The Finance Minister is scheduled to present the Vote on Account (Interim Budget) on the second day, which will also be debated before the session concludes.

Minister Nandita Garlosa expressed hope that the final session would address public expectations, noting that several key decisions had been taken during the Assembly’s tenure.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manab Deka confirmed that the Governor’s address and the interim budget presentation would form the core agenda of the session. He also criticised the Opposition’s political stance while defending Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said his party would protest against several issues during the session, alleging that the government was pursuing divisive policies. He also referred to a hearing in the Supreme Court of India concerning petitions seeking an FIR and Special Investigation Team probe against the Chief Minister.

The session is expected to witness heated debates as it represents the last budget proceedings of the current Assembly term.