Buffalo fights held in Assam’s Morigaon during Magh Bihu despite Supreme Court ban

Traditional buffalo fights, locally known as Moh juj, were organised in parts of central Assam’s Morigaon district on January 15 as part of Magh Bihu celebrations, despite a Supreme Court ban on such animal duels.

The events were held at Baidyabori and Ahatguri, drawing large crowds of local residents, according to local media reports. Officials, however, declined to comment on the matter, stating that the issue is sub judice.

At Baidyabori, more than 40 pairs of buffaloes were brought by their owners, with some bouts reportedly lasting over 20 minutes. In Ahatguri, considered one of the most prominent venues for the tradition, 33 pairs of buffaloes competed, attracting thousands of spectators keen to witness the age-old practice that coincides with the harvest festival of Magh Bihu.

The Assam government had earlier issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in 2023 permitting buffalo fights and Bulbul bird fights during Magh Bihu. However, the Gauhati High Court quashed the SOP in December 2024, citing violations of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment banning animal fights.

While Bulbul bird fights are traditionally held at the Hayagriva Madhav Temple in Hajo in Kamrup district, buffalo fights are customarily organised in Morigaon, Sivasagar and several Upper Assam districts, with Ahatguri being the most well-known venue.

Meanwhile, the state government has initiated steps to legalise the traditional buffalo fights by amending existing laws. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed unanimously by the Assam Assembly in November, seeks to exclude traditional buffalo fights from the definition of animal cruelty, on the lines of the exemption granted to Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.