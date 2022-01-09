NEW DELHI: The Bulli bai app case accused Niraj Bishnoi has attempted to harm himself twice and has threatened suicide, said Delhi Police.

Police said they are taking due care of the accused in view of the 'self-harm' attempt.

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit said Neeraj Bishnoi revealed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi script as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script.

Neeraj was arrested from Assam's Jorhat by Delhi Police on Wednesday night. He was also suspended by his institute-Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, on January 6- for bringing disrepute to the college.

Neeraj Bishnoi, a computer science engineering student, allegedly used multiple Twitter handle to publicise the Bulli Bai application.