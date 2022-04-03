The American multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants ' ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Burger King' will now be available in Guwahati city, which is great news for burger lovers and foodies.

On Friday, April 1st, the Burger King Company announced the opening of the first restaurant in the state of Assam's major city. Burger King has opened an outlet in Guwahati's Lachit Nagar area, opposite Pantaloons.

By serving the best tasting products, the company known internationally for its flame-grilled burgers has amassed massive profits over the years. The company continues to innovate on its signature hamburger with very special and unique offerings with this new initiative of opening a restaurant in Guwahati.

Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer, Kapil Grover, stated that the company is thrilled to finally open its restaurant in Assam's Guwahati, the gateway to northeast India.

He went on to say that the city has always been a symbol of food, culture, and fashion in India, and that the company has finally found a home for its whooper and everything else on the menu.

The CMO concluded his statement by saying that Burger King is excited to serve the people of the region in their own unique way. Burger King, which began as Insta-Burger King in 1953, is known around the world for its unique innovations and delicious food.

Burger King currently has restaurant chains in Indian states such as Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Another good news for foodies is that more than 50 new restaurants, both local and national, are planning to open in Guwahati in the coming months or weeks.

In addition to Burger King, Taco Bell and Starbucks have recently opened locations in the Guwahati metropolis.

After two years of losses in the business sector as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that the city is preparing for stable investments for various entrepreneurs through economic development.