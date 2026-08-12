Burhi Dihing erosion puts Assam’s Kotha Reserved Forest at risk of disappearing

Severe erosion along the Burhi Dihing River has emerged as a major threat to the Kotha Reserved Forest, with nearly 70 hectares of forest land already reportedly lost to the river.

Spread across around 400 hectares, Kotha Reserved Forest is home to valuable tree species, several varieties of orchids and diverse wildlife, including wild elephants, deer and wild boars.

Continuous erosion along the riverbank has gradually eaten into the forest, with a significant portion of the reserve already submerged or washed away by the Burhi Dihing.

Environmentalists and local residents have expressed concern that the situation could worsen during the monsoon if immediate measures are not taken to check the erosion.

They have urged the Forest Department and other concerned authorities to undertake urgent erosion-control measures and protect the remaining forest area.

The residents fear that continued erosion could destroy a substantial portion of the reserve, threatening its rich biodiversity and wildlife habitat.

Environmentalists warned that without timely intervention, the Kotha Reserved Forest could eventually exist only on official maps, as the Burhi Dihing continues to consume its land.