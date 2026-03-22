‘Burn me or my effigy’: Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia rejects ‘burn Congress office’ claim, calls audio misinterpreted

Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia has denied telling party workers to “burn down the Congress office”, asserting instead that he had said “burn me or my effigy”, as a purported phone conversation triggered a political storm in Assam.

Responding to the viral audio, the Leader of Opposition said the remarks were being misinterpreted and insisted he had not made any statement encouraging damage to party property.

“We had many candidature aspirants. I told them that our party is a democratic party where everyone has the independence to express their opinions—unlike the BJP,” he said.

He added that he had only expressed his “logical opinion” while others backed different candidates, stressing that the final decision lies with the party leadership. “Ultimately, our high command, election committee, and screening committee review all opinions and take the final decision. I cannot ensure someone’s selection based on my personal choice,” Saikia said.

The controversy centres around Dhubri, where dissatisfaction has been building after aspirant Kazi Mahmudul Hasan was denied a ticket in favour of Baby Begum. The unverified audio clip, now widely circulated, allegedly captures Hasan questioning the selection process and raising concerns over internal decisions.

Saikia said tensions had escalated during discussions with aspirants, whom he accused of creating “unnecessary chaos”. He maintained that his comments were directed at criticism against him personally. “I did not say anything about burning the Congress office. I clearly said ‘burn me or my effigy.’ Anyone can listen to the recording carefully,” he said.

The remarks have intensified unease within the party’s Dhubri unit, where signs of discontent had already emerged ahead of the elections.