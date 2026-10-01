Bus plunges into gorge after hitting road pothole in Assam's Sribhumi

A bus met with a serious accident at Berajal in Nilambazar, Sribhumi district, after reportedly encountering a pothole on National Highway 8, which connects Assam and Tripura.

According to the information available, the bus veered off the road and plunged into a roadside gorge.

The bus was travelling from Rangamati towards Silchar when the accident occurred.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the condition of the highway, with a pothole reportedly being the cause of the incident.

Further details regarding casualties, injuries and the extent of damage are awaited.