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Bus plunges into gorge after hitting road pothole in Assam's Sribhumi

Bus plunges into gorge after hitting road pothole in Assam's Sribhumi

A bus travelling from Rangamati to Silchar veered off NH-8 and fell into a roadside gorge in Sribhumi. The crash has renewed focus on potholes along the Assam-Tripura highway as casualty details are awaited.

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Bus plunges into gorge after hitting road pothole in Assam's Sribhumi
Story highlights
  • The bus crashed near Berajal in Nilambazar, Sribhumi district during journey
  • It was travelling from Rangamati to Silchar when the mishap occurred
  • Initial information said the vehicle veered off the road suddenly

A bus met with a serious accident at Berajal in Nilambazar, Sribhumi district, after reportedly encountering a pothole on National Highway 8, which connects Assam and Tripura.

According to the information available, the bus veered off the road and plunged into a roadside gorge.

The bus was travelling from Rangamati towards Silchar when the accident occurred.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the condition of the highway, with a pothole reportedly being the cause of the incident.

Further details regarding casualties, injuries and the extent of damage are awaited.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Oct 01, 2026
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