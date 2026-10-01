Bus plunges into gorge after hitting road pothole in Assam's Sribhumi
A bus travelling from Rangamati to Silchar veered off NH-8 and fell into a roadside gorge in Sribhumi. The crash has renewed focus on potholes along the Assam-Tripura highway as casualty details are awaited.
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Story highlights
- The bus crashed near Berajal in Nilambazar, Sribhumi district during journey
- It was travelling from Rangamati to Silchar when the mishap occurred
- Initial information said the vehicle veered off the road suddenly
A bus met with a serious accident at Berajal in Nilambazar, Sribhumi district, after reportedly encountering a pothole on National Highway 8, which connects Assam and Tripura.
According to the information available, the bus veered off the road and plunged into a roadside gorge.
The bus was travelling from Rangamati towards Silchar when the accident occurred.
The accident has once again drawn attention to the condition of the highway, with a pothole reportedly being the cause of the incident.
Further details regarding casualties, injuries and the extent of damage are awaited.
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