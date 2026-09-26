‘Business, Business and Business’: Assam minister Atul Bora takes a dig at Badruddin Ajmal

Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora on Saturday, September 26 criticised AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal during an election campaign in Bhurbandha, Morigaon, alleging that Ajmal was more focused on business than public service and claiming that voters in Dhubri had rejected him.

Bora was campaigning for BJP-led alliance candidate Devashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll along with AGP leaders Keshab Mahanta and MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

Addressing the media after the campaign meeting, Bora referred to the previous Assam Assembly election and said the Congress had then campaigned on the possibility of forming the government, prompting some voters from religious minority communities to support the party in the hope of a change.

He said the situation had changed after five years of development under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and claimed that voters would now support Sharma in the interest of development.

Bora also targeted Ajmal, alleging that the AIUDF chief makes different statements before elections to secure votes but does not return to voters after the polls.

“His main objective is business. His three main agendas are business, business and business,” Bora said.

He further claimed that voters in Dhubri had rejected Ajmal. Ajmal had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Dhubri and was defeated by Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain.

Bora's remarks came a day after Ajmal, during an AIUDF campaign in Jaluguti, claimed that his party would win the Nagaon bypoll and said its “Tala-Chabi” (Lock and Key) symbol would prevail. Ajmal had also levelled allegations against Bora during his interaction with the media.

The Bhurbandha meeting was organised in support of BJP candidate Devashish Sharma, a former IAS officer and former Nagaon district commissioner. The BJP nominated Sharma for the October 6 bypoll after he took voluntary retirement from the civil service on September 3 and joined the party on September 8.

AGP leaders Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora, along with MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, participated in the campaign and appealed to voters to support Sharma. Mahanta also urged voters to back the BJP-led alliance candidate.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha following his election from the Dispur Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

The Nagaon bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9. The contest includes BJP's Devashish Sharma, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.