Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has commended the state police for the drastic drop in crime rate in the state.

Highlighting how business establishments have once again sprung to life in Tinsukia district which was once the hotbed of ULFA insurgency, CM Sarma said that now requests are coming from the business community urging shops to remain open till 12 in midnight in Tinsukia.

Speaking at a press conference here in Guwahati, the chief minister said, "Few days ago, I went to Tinsukia. Tinsukia businessmen came and requested me to give a notification so that they can keep their shops open till 12 o' clock in the night. Such request for Guwahati is acceptable, but Tinsukia National Chambers of Commerce has given me an application that it shoulo dbe allowed to be open for 7 days a week they have said that they will not engage the employees for 7 days, they will circulate some employees, they will engage them for 6 days a week and give it till the night. These are no longer any figures. These are being supported by people".

CM Sarma has attributed the change and drop in crime rate to smart policing and reforms brought in the administration that has given the positive figures.

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