Businessman, Panchayat leader allegedly detained by pro-scribed outfit on Myanmar border

An alleged abduction of a businessman and a panchayat leader near Indo-Myanmar border rocked the border region of Arunachal Pradesh. As per official sources, the businessman identified as Vijay Shankar Aggarwal and an elected Panchayat member B Lamati had crossed over to Myanmar through Nagaland's Longwa. Upon crossing over, the duo were allegedly detained by militants.





Confirming the same and refuting claims of the two being abducted, Superintendent of Police, Tirap, Aditya Singh while speaking to India Today stated, "The earlier news stating the two being abducted by militants in Tirap district is not factually not correct. The two, the businessman and the panchayat leader were not abducted and then went to Mynmar via Nagaland's Longwa. The two crossed through the trisection where Nagaland, Arunachal and Myanmar meet. And there the militants detained the businessman and the panchayat leader. The two are currently there in Myanmar".





News spread earlier, that the two were allegedly abducted from Arunachal's Tirap district by militants of the NSCN-K (Angmai) faction and that two were reportedly been taken across the India–Myanmar border. Refuting the abduction claims, SP Aditya Singh said that two went to Myanmar on their own accord.

Police have registered a case and initiated a coordinated search and rescue operation.

Further investigation is underway.