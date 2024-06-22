Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue of by-elections in flood-affected areas of Assam, in a recent interaction with the media in Kaliabor's Jakhalabandha. He stated, "There is no chance of conducting the by-election for at least 2 months from now. The election will be conducted after the flood situation comes to normalcy."

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to prioritize relief and recovery efforts before holding electoral processes.

Regarding the interim period before the by-elections can be scheduled, Sarma mentioned, "For these few days, the MPs will oversee the constituencies." This temporary arrangement is done till the announcement of the by-election.