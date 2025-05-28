Debunking claims that he had alleged links with the Pakistani establishment, newly-appointed Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said he had gone to Pakistan only once 12 years ago and that the BJP was raking up the issue like a "C-grade Bollywood movie" that is going to "flop miserably".

Gogoi also asked why the BJP government at the Centre had not acted for the last 11 years if there was any wrongdoing and claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was making these allegations with the intention of creating doubts in the minds of the Congress leadership about his credentials but that had been decimated.

"Allegations are made and I would like to clarify that people of the state are not misled. About 14-15 years ago, my wife, who is a well-known expert in public policy, worked on an international project in South Asia focused on climate change. She spent one year in Pakistan before returning to India around 2012-13," Gogoi said at a press conference at the Congress' 24, Akbar Road office.



Also Read: 'I went to Pakistan, my wife worked there for a year': Gaurav Gogoi admits

The Assam Chief Minister has countered Gogoi's admission with grave allegations, suggesting Gogoi's ties with the Pakistani establishment.

"There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment," the Chief Minister wrote on social media.

The Assam government plans to release the findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the matter this September.

The Chief Minister’s allegations have extended to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of promoting a compromised individual into public life.