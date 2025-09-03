"CAA extension a ‘conspiracy against Assam’s identity": AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Wednesday, September 3 came down heavily on the Centre’s decision to extend the deadline for granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from December 31, 2014, to December 31, 2024.

Recalling the state-wide anti-CAA protests of 2019, Gogoi said the people of Assam had already expressed their strong disapproval of the legislation, arguing that the state had been burdened with the problem of illegal immigration for 43 years. “Now the government wants to extend this burden for another ten years, meaning the people of Assam will have to suffer for a total of 53 years,” he told reporters.

The AJP chief alleged that the Centre’s move was part of a larger “conspiracy to destroy the future of the Assamese people, their culture, and identity.” He reiterated that the people of Assam have never accepted the CAA and would continue resisting any legislation that threatens the Assamese language, heritage, and existence.

“The Centre knows that the people of Assam stand against anything that endangers their culture. That is why they are now trying to impose this amendment. If the government truly considers Assam an integral part of India, this amendment must not be enforced here,” Gogoi asserted.

He also targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reminding that Sarma had earlier promised that the CAA deadline would not be extended. “The Chief Minister keeps changing his stand during elections only to mislead people for votes. Today, Assam’s people are being compelled to bear the burden of illegal immigration for decades,” he remarked.

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that the CAA’s impact in Assam has so far been negligible. “In the two years since its implementation, only 12 people have applied for citizenship, of which three have been granted it. The remaining nine are under process. This is far from the earlier speculation that 20 to 25 lakh people would seek citizenship under the Act,” Sarma said.

The conflicting statements once again highlight the deep divide over the contentious legislation in Assam, where fears of demographic and cultural change continue to dominate public discourse.