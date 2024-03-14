Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the Northeast regions where special rights have been granted.

He stated that the CAA has no connection with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will be implemented in Assam and other parts of the country.

The regions exempt from the CAA are those with the provision for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

On implementation of CAA in Assam and the link between CAA and NRC, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "The NRC has nothing to do with the CAA. CAA will be implemented in Assam & other parts of the country. Only the States in the North East where two types of special rights have been granted, only those areas will not implement CAA. This includes the areas where there is a provision for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the areas that are granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution."



Also Read: Muslims can apply for citizenship in India under CAA: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that Muslims are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On the CAA notification and its provisions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "..Even Muslims have the right to apply for citizenship...The doors have not been closed for anyone..."

"...Even Muslims have the right to apply for citizenship...The doors have not been closed for anyone. This special act has been made as people have come without any documents...We will find a way for those who do not have documents but those who have the documents constitute more than 85%...There is no time limit. One can take time to apply, Government of India will call you for an interview as per the time available to you. The government will call you for the audit of the document and a face-to-face interview will be done...All those people who have entered India between 15th August 1947 and 31st December 2014 are welcome here..."