The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), recently notified by the central government, has been welcomed by All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi. He addressed the concerns of the Muslim community, assuring that the act will not affect their citizenship status.

He said, 'The Govt of India has implemented the CAA law. I welcome this law. This law has nothing to do with Muslims. It is aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who faced religious atrocities.'

He further clarified that Indian Muslims will not be impacted by this law and urged them to welcome the CAA. He attributed past protests to misunderstandings created by some political entities.

In a recent statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was implemented to grant citizenship, not revoke it. This comes in response to fears among minorities, particularly the Muslim community, who feel threatened by the Act.

Shah reassured that the CAA does not contain any provisions to strip anyone of their citizenship. Instead, it aims to offer citizenship to refugees persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Union Home Ministry has now announced the rules for implementing the CAA, just days before the Lok Sabha elections schedule is due to be released.

Introduced by the Narendra Modi government and approved by Parliament in 2019, the CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who arrived in India prior to December 31, 2014.

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