Cabinet task force to drive Assam's multi-crore agarwood industry

The Assam government has announced the formation of a high-level Cabinet Task Force to unlock the economic potential of the state's agarwood sector and position Assam as India's premier hub for high-value agarwood products.

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the initiative aims to strengthen Assam's leadership in agarwood production while creating new opportunities for growers, processors and exporters.

The minister noted that Assam is India's leading agarwood-producing state and said the government intends to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the sector.

The Cabinet Task Force will prepare a strategy covering the entire agarwood value chain, including plantation, harvesting, processing, value addition, marketing and exports. The objective is to maximise the commercial potential of the sector while ensuring sustainable growth.

The Task Force has also been entrusted with recommending regulatory reforms and measures to improve coordination among government departments to streamline the agarwood industry.

The government said the initiative is expected to strengthen Assam's competitiveness in domestic and international markets by promoting value-added agarwood products and improving the ease of doing business in the sector.

The announcement forms part of the state's broader strategy to diversify the rural economy, enhance exports and create high-value livelihood opportunities through agriculture and allied sectors.