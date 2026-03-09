Cachar declared no-fly zone, key traffic restrictions imposed ahead of PM Modi’s Silchar visit

Ahead of the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister to Silchar on March 14, the Cachar district administration has imposed stringent security and traffic regulations, including a temporary no-fly zone and no-parking restrictions along key routes, to ensure smooth conduct of the high-profile VVIP programme.

Acting on security inputs and a communication from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar, the District Magistrate of Cachar, Aayush Garg, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

As part of the security protocol, the entire Cachar district has been declared a No-Fly Zone for all forms of aerial devices from March 10 to March 15. The ban covers Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), paragliders and microlight aircraft, in view of the sensitive security arrangements required for the Prime Minister’s visit.

All private and commercial operators have been strictly prohibited from operating drones or any aerial devices anywhere within the district during the specified period. Officials clarified that exceptions will be granted only in rare cases with explicit prior written permission from the competent authority after thorough security vetting.

In a parallel order aimed at maintaining seamless movement of VVIP convoys and preventing traffic congestion, the district administration has also declared certain major roads as No-Parking Zones from March 10 to March 14. The restrictions will apply along the ISBT Point to Mangal Pandey Statue Point (Silchar Bypass–Hailakandi Road Junction) and ISBT Point to ONGC Campus at Srikona.

Authorities have directed all private and commercial vehicle owners to strictly refrain from parking vehicles along these routes during the specified period to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement and secure passage of official convoys.

The venue for the Prime Minister’s programme has been fixed at Ambicapur Part-III along the Silchar Bypass, where large-scale arrangements are currently underway.

The administration has also warned that any violation of the orders will attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Appealing for public cooperation, the Cachar district administration urged citizens, drone operators and vehicle owners to strictly adhere to the directives to ensure that the Prime Minister’s visit to the Barak Valley passes off peacefully, safely and in an orderly manner.