The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Cachar has submitted a comprehensive action report following the latest District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting held on June 27, 2024. The report details enforcement actions taken to ensure compliance with traffic regulations, particularly the odd-even plying formula for e-rickshaws within the municipal area.

The enforcement wing of the District Transport Office conducted a thorough drive, during which 79 e-rickshaws were found violating the Odd-Even plying rule. The errant drivers were reverted back to their respective places of origin and strictly instructed to follow the order to avoid further penalties.

In addition to the e-rickshaw violations, seven driving licenses were suspended due to breaches of Motor Vehicle (MV) rules and other offenses. These suspensions underline the district administration's commitment to ensuring road safety and maintaining order on Cachar's roads.

The District Transport Officer reiterated that such enforcement drives would continue to curb violations and ensure a smooth, efficient traffic system in Silchar and its surrounding areas.

This report, submitted to the Chairman of the DRSC, Cachar, Silchar, demonstrates the district's proactive approach to addressing traffic challenges and enhancing public safety. The administration has assured that further steps will be taken to ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations across the district.