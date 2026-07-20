Cachar issues flood alert as Barak river swells; administration asks residents to stay vigilant

The Cachar district administration has issued a flood alert after the water level of the Barak river continued to rise amid incessant rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain across parts of Assam over the next two to three days.

In an advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the administration warned of an increased risk of urban flooding, flash floods and waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas, if the current spell of rain persists.

The administration said the situation is being monitored round the clock, with all departments, emergency services and field-level officials placed on high alert. It added that necessary preparedness measures have already been put in place to respond swiftly to any flood-related emergency.

Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through flood-prone and waterlogged areas, and to stay away from rivers, streams, culverts and submerged roads, where strong currents and hidden hazards could pose serious risks.

The DDMA also advised people to switch off electricity immediately if floodwater enters their homes and move electrical appliances, important documents and valuables to safer, elevated locations to minimise damage.

People living in vulnerable areas have been asked to remain prepared for possible evacuation and cooperate fully with district authorities and emergency response teams if required.

The administration cautioned against attempting to cross flooded roads or submerged stretches on foot, bicycles, motorcycles or any other vehicles, warning that concealed potholes, eroded roads and open drains could prove life-threatening.

As part of its preparedness advisory, every household has been encouraged to keep an emergency kit ready with dry food, safe drinking water, essential medicines, flashlights, spare batteries and important documents.

Citizens have also been advised to closely follow official weather updates and flood advisories issued by the district administration and DDMA, keep their mobile phones fully charged and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

For emergencies, residents have been asked to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), the concerned revenue circle office, Block Development Officer (BDO), Silchar Municipal Corporation control room or the nearest police station.

The DEOC can be reached on landline numbers 03842-239249 and 03842-234005, mobile number 94016-24141, or via email at ddma-cachar@assam.gov.in.

The district administration reiterated that it will continue monitoring the situation 24x7 and issue further advisories as required to ensure the safety of lives and property across Cachar district.