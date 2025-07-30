Cachar cops arrest 38 thieves; stolen property recovered

The Cachar police has arrested 38 individuals involved in various theft cases across different parts of the city as part of a special operation against crime.

The crackdown led to the recovery of a large quantity of stolen property, including five motorcycles, two bicycles, gold ornaments, electric cables, motors, utensils, and other valuables.

All acused were brought to the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Tuesday, processed legally, and later remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Police officials said that the interrogation of those arrested is expected to reveal more leads, which could result in further arrests and recoveries connected to a wider theft network.

Speaking to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta stated: “The crackdown on theft and antisocial activities will continue. This success is the result of the dedicated efforts of the entire Cachar Police team. We remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”

Authorities have assured that similar operations will continue to curb crime and maintain law and order in the district.