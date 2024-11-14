In response to escalating tensions in Jiribam, Manipur, Cachar Police have intensified security operations along the Assam-Manipur border to ensure regional stability and prevent unauthorized movements.

The security efforts include comprehensive foot patrols, area domination, and targeted searches in the Tupidhar region, with a focus on fostering community trust and engagement.

To reinforce these measures, the police have also initiated rigorous riverine patrols, covering the stretch from Fulertal to Tupidhar along the Barak River.

These operations are part of a broader strategy to maintain vigilance and safeguard the border, underscoring the commitment of Cachar Police to uphold security and peace in the region.

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