Cachar Police seize 20,000 yaba tablets in Assam's Silchar, one drug peddler held

In another major crackdown under Assam’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, Cachar Police carried out a successful anti-drug operation in Silchar on May 18 and seized 20,000 Yaba tablets while apprehending one alleged drug peddler.

The operation was conducted by Assam Police as part of the state government’s intensified drive against narcotics trafficking and drug networks.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police team for their swift and effective action, reiterating the government’s firm commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and safeguarding the youth from the menace of narcotics.