Cachar Police seize 3,000 Yaba tablets in Assam's Katigorah, one drug peddler arrested

In a major success in Assam's ongoing crackdown on narcotics under the state government's anti-drug campaign, the Cachar Police seized 3,000 Yaba tablets and arrested one alleged drug peddler during a late-night operation in Katigorah.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team from Katigorah and Kalain Police Stations carried out a raid in the Latimara area along the K.H. Road under the jurisdiction of Katigorah Police Station. During the operation, police recovered 3,000 banned Yaba tablets and apprehended one suspect.

The arrested accused has been identified as Hasan Ahmed, son of Abdul Matin and a resident of Lahmali village under Katigorah Police Station in Cachar district.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

According to preliminary estimates, the seized Yaba tablets are valued at several lakh rupees in the illegal market. Officials described the seizure as another significant achievement in Cachar Police's sustained drive against drug trafficking in the district.